BREAKING NEWS: Kinshasa Talks for Peaceful Change in Rwanda

God bless President Tshisekedi for his great leadership for all the Great Lacs

Source: IgiheKi

Revealed: Rwandan Opposition’s Gathering in Kinshasa for Peaceful Change in Rwanda

29 June 2023

Discover the latest update on the escalating tensions between Congo and Kagame in this eye-opening YouTube video. JC Mubenga shares an important message about the Rwandan opposition’s upcoming gathering in Kinshasa for a peaceful change. Led by former Rwandan ambassador Gasana Eugene, Rwandans who aspire to establish a non-hostile regime in Rwanda will convene on July 3rd, 2023. President Tshisekedi and DR Congo have recognized that lasting peace requires the removal of figures like Kagame, who operates under the M23 guise to attack Congo. Join us as we delve into the implications of this meeting, Kagame’s apprehension, and the potential role of France in the situation. Don’t forget to subscribe and like this video to stay updated on the unfolding events in Kinshasa.

