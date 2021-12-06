Ethiopia: an extremely powerful and informative interview with Lawrence Freeman, an American who loves his country and fully appreciates the vision of its founding fathers and their capacity to develop American freedom and sovereignty from oligarchical control. Mr Freeman has consistently advocated for America to return to its founding principles based on the emancipation of Mankind

Source: Arts Tv World

“. . .Blood Will be The Legacy of the Biden Administration in Africa” Horn of Africa Digest

4 Dec 2021

