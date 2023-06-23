one of the most decent and brilliant financial advisors, Alex Krainer, in conversation with Vanessa Beeley who exposed the UK/US role in the ongoing Syrian war

Source: vanessa beeley

Alex discusses many topics from BRICS to Global Britain’s decline and US waning hegemony My wide-ranging conversation with Alex Krainer author of ‘The Grand Deception: The Browder Hoax’. Alex talks expertly about ‘Global Britain’, the Better Way Conference held early June in the UK, BRICS and the emergence of a better world order that values the sovereignty of nations.

Alex Krainer on the emerging world disruption of the old world order

Jun 21, 2023

