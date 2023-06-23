Alex Krainer on the emerging world disruption of the old world order

British Financial Empire, Current African News,

one of the most decent and brilliant financial advisors, Alex Krainer, in conversation with Vanessa Beeley who exposed the UK/US role in the ongoing Syrian war

Source: vanessa beeley

Alex discusses many topics from BRICS to Global Britain’s decline and US waning hegemony My wide-ranging conversation with Alex Krainer author of ‘The Grand Deception: The Browder Hoax’. Alex talks expertly about ‘Global Britain’, the Better Way Conference held early June in the UK, BRICS and the emergence of a better world order that values the sovereignty of nations.

Jun 21, 2023

 

 

