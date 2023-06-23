NATIONALIZE ESKOM

extremely detailed and interesting conversation about the most important issues for South Africa. As Hugo points out France has re-nationalized EDF and is building more nuclear power stations.This interview continues with many highly interesting insights such as:

Nuclear provides baseload demand :the basis of industrializing the economy.

Zuma wanted to fast-track additional nuclear to provide 9.6 Giga watts of nuclear energy. If the environmental ngos such as Earth Rise had not destroyed this, South Africa would have minimal LOADSHEDDING today

Cost: nuclear becomes cheaper over time. Solar/Wind increase in cost

Cheapest energy for South Africa is coal > natural gas> nuclear> and the least cheap is wind/solar

Why does the `green/renewable ` lobby call for using natural gas in South Africa? Because it has to be imported. Why would South Africans choose to become geopolitically dependent on another country? Who is pushing for that? The National Endowment for Democracy is pushing for that.

Replacing coal plants in Mpumalanga, Limpopo Province, with solar/wind : this is a scam! It will enrich Patrice Motsepe and his crowd and will further impoverish the current landowners. Germany commits national suicide. Andre de Ruyter`s destructive mission.

Source: Hugo Kruger

Nuclear and International Relations

Jun 20, 2023

Wandile Shezi is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Johannesburg. Mr. Shezi is a member of the South African Young Nuclear Professionals Society (SAYNPS), a youth organisation within the South African Nuclear Industry and academia; a member of the WITS/VERTIC: Towards an African nuclear disarmament verification research and innovation hub and internationally, Mr. Shezi is one of the founding members of the London-based, British American Security Information Council (BASIC) – Emerging Voices Network (EVN).

Like this: Like Loading...