Burundian author, Christophe Ndayiragije joins Ethiopian OBN Future Africa to discuss his proposal for Africa to self-finance key infrastructure. He is the author of a revolutionary book : AFRICA The Rising Economic Power .

Source: OBN Oromiyaa [Oromia Broadcasting Network]

FUTURE AFRICA With Christophe Ndayiragije

9 May 2022

