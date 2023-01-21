the following are some of the key points made by one of the world`s leading nuclear physicists, South African Dr Kelvin Kemm, in this super informative as well as entertaining presentation, given in South Africa in November 2022. Dr Kemm makes the point for nuclear energy as the future primary energy source for Africa!

Energy Indaba 2022 – Dr Kelvin Kemm

– The realities of maintaining a national energy grid and the necessity of supporting Eskom staff facing the current challenges

– The practicalities of renewables and gas

-The Fact/Emotion Balance driving public opinion. The nuclear scientist vs the Greenpeace activist

-The practicalities of so-called new ideas such as Blowhole Wave Energy

-IT IS DEAD EASY TO PRODUCE ENERGY. WHAT IS DIFFICULT IS TO PRODUCE ENOUGH ENERGY ECONOMICALLY TO MAKE IT PAY. THAT IS WHAT COUNTS

-Difference between MW and MWh. MW is the power needed now. MWh is the electricity needed over a period of time. And how journalists mistake the two and apply them incorrectly.

-Size of Africa and the reality of energy policies for large countries

-Planning for the future eg Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant

-Katse Hydro Dam in Lesotho. Hydro and African geography , the challenges

-Storage batteries and the environmental dangers. These batteries are smoothing systems not generators of power.

-The truth about the safety of nuclear power

-The nuclear future

– Fuel Energy Density of renewables vs coal vs nuclear

-Anti nuclear propaganda

– The advances in renewable technology AND the advances in nuclear technology since the 1970s that are never mentioned

-South Africans running the Barakah Nuclear Plant in UAE

The Pebble Bed Modular Reactor ( PBMR). South Africa was the first country in the world to start designing a commercial PBMR. South Africa is the world leader in the field

-Design of the HTMR-100, a derivative of the PBMR which is simpler, cheaper and faster to build than the PBMR. IT IS WATER INDEPENDENT unlike the big power plants reliant on the sea or large bodies of water. The HTMR-100 is ideal for any regions including arid regions

SOUTH AFRICA IS YEARS AHEAD OF ANYONE IN THE INDUSTRY INTERNATIONALLY

-African solutions for African problems

– Fuel balls for the HTMR-100. 10 fuel balls would supply a family for a decade with clean, green, reliable electricity 24/7

Fuel balls are a South African design and made in South Africa. THE ONLY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD TO BE DOING SO!

