“A Stunning Victory for the South African Delegation” -Norman Finkelstein

Source: Katie Halper

Norman Finkelstein & Craig Mokhiber EXPLAIN ICJ Genocide Decision on Israel

27 Jan 2024

Political scientist Norman Finkelstein and Human Rights attorney Craig Mokhiber react to the International Court of Justice’s ruling and explain what it really means.

Norman Finkelstein is a political scientist, prolific author, and son of Holocaust survivors. He received his PhD from the Princeton University Politics Department in 1987. He is the author of many books that have been translated into 60 foreign editions, including THE HOLOCAUST INDUSTRY: Reflections on the exploitation of Jewish suffering, and GAZA: An inquest into its martyrdom, I’LL BURN THAT BRIDGE WHEN I GET TO IT! Heretical Thoughts on Identity Politics, Cancel Culture, and Academic Freedom. In the year 2020, Norman Finkelstein was named the fifth most influential political scientist in the world.

Craig Mokhiber is a longtime international human rights lawyer who served as director of the New York Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. He has resigned after publicly accusing the U.N. of failing to address what he calls a “text-book case of genocide” unfolding in Gaza. His resignation letter has gone viral.

