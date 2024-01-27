Jeffrey Sachs, renowned American scholar, raises alarms about the U.S.’s foreign policies, heavily influenced by big money.

Source: CGTN

U.S. foreign policy, a scam built on corruption?

25 Jan 2024

Is U.S. foreign policy a scam built on corruption? Jeffrey Sachs, renowned American scholar, raises alarms about the U.S.’s foreign policies, heavily influenced by big money. With a staggering $886 billion military budget in 2022, making up almost 40 percent of global spending, what’s the real impact on U.S. foreign decisions? And who really benefits? Guest: Jeffrey Sachs Director, Center for Sustainable Development, Columbia University

