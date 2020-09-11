Source: LaRouchePAC Videos

What Is the “Military Industrial Complex”, and How Can It Be Defeated?

11 September 2020

The exposure of networks of retired military brass openly organizing a coup against President Trump if he wins re-election brings to the fore the issue of what today constitutes the Military Industrial Complex.

And what is the “crime” of Trump which necessitates, in their eyes, his removal? It is not just the money they won’t make, if he ends the “endless wars”, but the overturning of the evil post-Cold War global order that would result from cooperation between the U.S., Russia, and China, on behalf of all sovereign nations, against the globalist corporate cartels.

