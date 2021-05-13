TRANSAQUA IS BACK ! Love Africa: Love Transaqua

incredibly welcome news, the Transaqua Plan for the Replenishment of Lake Chad is about transforming the economies of the 12 riparian states, about transforming the interior of Africa and supplying water, electricity, high skilled jobs, trade and transport, regional connectivity and so much more!. It will be the largest engineering project ever undertaken in history! Think how that will power development and eleviate poverty in Africa!

Source: African Insider

Transaqua- Mega Project to refill Lake Chad, create largest artificial river in the world.

30 April 2021

The Congo River, formerly also known as the Zaire River, is the second longest river in Africa, shorter only than the Nile. It is also the second largest river in the world by discharge volume, following only the Amazon River. That second feature of it having the largest water discharge in Africa, if well utilized could save millions of Africans from potential catastrophe and grow the Central African economy. The Lake Chad replenishment project is a proposed major water diversion scheme that would involve damming the right tributaries of the Congo river, channeling some of the water to Lake Chad through a navigable canal. The canal, named Trans-aqua, was proposed by a team of engineers of the firm Bonifica and would generate hydro-electricity at several points along its length. These would power new industrial townships, while the canal would replenish the lake. The irrigation scheme for a 2,400 km canal from the Congo Basin to the lake, which has been steadily shrinking, was considered unlikely to materialize as late as 2005

