The Critical Role of Nuclear Energy as a Bridge to a Greener Economy

“Nuclear as a source of energy will play a critical role as a bridge to achieving a green economy in a responsible manner.”

Source: Africa4Nuclear

S2E1 Africa4Nuclear: People and the environment

Nuclear for Africa’s Prosperity!

PEOPLE AND THE ENVIRONMENT

With COP26 currently underway, Princy looks at the impact of energy on our environment. Nuclear is clean energy which can help Africa reduce its carbon emissions.

Africa4Nuclear is a platform that takes you through the evolution of energy and how nuclear energy and its range of applications have become a driving force that can improve lives all across Africa.

Princess ‘Princy’ Mthombeni is the receipt of the Women in Nuclear Global Excellence Award 2021, awarded by Women in Nuclear Global.

