Nuclear for Africa’s Prosperity! Living with energy

Source: Africa4Nuclear
S1E4 Africa4Nuclear: Living with energy
29 October 2021
Nuclear for Africa’s Prosperity!
Season 1 comes to an end, but don’t despair, Season 2 premiers next week. In this last episode, Princy explores how South Africans access energy differently depending on their socioeconomic status.
Africa4Nuclear is a platform that takes you through the evolution of energy and how nuclear energy and its range of applications have become a driving force that can improve lives all across Africa.
Princess ‘Princy’ Mthombeni is the receipt of the Women in Nuclear Global Excellence Award 2021, awarded by Women in Nuclear Global.