Source: Africa4Nuclear

S1E4 Africa4Nuclear: Living with energy

29 October 2021

Nuclear for Africa’s Prosperity!

LIVING WITH ENERGY

Season 1 comes to an end, but don’t despair, Season 2 premiers next week. In this last episode, Princy explores how South Africans access energy differently depending on their socioeconomic status.

Africa4Nuclear is a platform that takes you through the evolution of energy and how nuclear energy and its range of applications have become a driving force that can improve lives all across Africa.

Princess ‘Princy’ Mthombeni is the receipt of the Women in Nuclear Global Excellence Award 2021, awarded by Women in Nuclear Global.

Like this: Like Loading...