“What we saw over those 4 decades was a neo-liberal consensus that said governments shouldn`t do anything / no role in the economy especially no role in the financial system, leave it up to the private oligopoly . That has failed so spectacularly…”

Source: Australian Citizens Party

18 Sept 2020 – The Citizens Report – Kiwis take the Public Bank lead / Breakthrough for 9/11 Truth

1. Kiwis beating Australia on national infrastructure bank solution 2. Big breakthrough for 9/11 truth Presented by Elisa Barwick and Robert Barwick Sign the Petition to stop Bail-in!: https://citizensparty.org.au/stop-bai… Watch this week’s Citizens Insight featuring the late, great Lance Endersbee: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJlwD…

