“IT IS A MATTER OF LIBERATING US”: Ghanaian House Speaker Calls for a new economic order

Professor Aaron Oquaye, Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament on DEBT CANCELLATION

Source: CGTN Africa

Speakers, heads of African parliaments heighten calls for debt cancellation

12 November 2020

Speaker and leaders from African parliaments want debt for African countries cancelled as economies hurt from the coronavirus pandemic. Drawn from seven countries, the leaders have adopted an “accountability pledge’ that will ensure that freed up resources from debt relief are not misused. They say these will be invested in social, economic and human capital development. To find out more about the project, CGTN spoke to Professor Aaron Oquaye, Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament.

Like this: Like Loading...