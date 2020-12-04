re posted from EIR Daily Alert Service

European Union Disintegration Intensifying

Dec. 3 (EIRNS)—The cohesion of the 27 countries in the European Union is no longer working. Poland and Hungary have vetoed the European Commission’s budget of €1.2 trillion plus the pandemic-related extra budget of €750 billion. The Commission is now considering to no longer insist on unanimity but to activate a clause in the EU treaties on “enhanced cooperation” that would allow nine member governments to go ahead with a draft budget, without having to wait for all the other governments to agree.

This is part of a global trend being pushed by the British Empire to impose a “dictatorship of the majority” under conditions of systemic breakdown, as the only way to control the institutions. There are similar moves afoot to eliminate the veto power of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in favor of “greater democracy.” And likewise the campaign to get rid of the “antiquated” Electoral College in the United States, in favor of a “direct democracy” more to London’s liking.

The Commission also faces opposition from Europe’s east and southeast, where five governments (Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria) have so far not agreed to the new energy/climate package because it lacks a clear go-ahead for nuclear power and natural gas projects as options to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

On the draft budget as such, Austria, Finland and the Netherlands have not vetoed it as a whole, but insist that more of the €750 billion extra budget be financed by repayable loans, instead of support handed out without conditions.

