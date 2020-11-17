re posted from EIR Daily Alert Service

Elimination of Last Pockets of Absolute Poverty in Xinjiang Should Be Celebrated!

Nov. 16 (EIRNS)—Authorities of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region two days ago announced confirmation that absolute poverty has been eliminated in the region’s remaining 10 counties. The counties are all located in the southern desert region, five of them in the Hotan Prefecture, where less than 4% of territory represents oasis areas. With this, more than 3.08 million residents of Xinjiang have now been led out of poverty.

To be considered out of absolute poverty by China’s official standards, requires not just a certain level of income, but stable access to education and medical care, among other physical economic parameters. To achieve that, the region put over 70% of its fiscal budget into improving the welfare of the people, Xinhua reported. In addition to securing access to services, there was a 9.1% average yearly growth in residential per-capita disposable income in the region from 2014-2019.

So much for the lies of the British Empire and their agents like Mike Pompeo, that the Chinese government is imposing “genocide” on the Uygurs—whose birth rate, incidentally, has risen faster in recent years than that of the other ethnic residents of the region.

This success in what had been one of China’s most horribly-poor regions, is the result of President Xi Jinping’s unrelenting campaign to eliminate all absolute poverty from China by the end of this year. According to CGTN, one in every three counties in China was labeled “poverty-stricken” in 2013, so the central government in 2015 set the goal to eradicate extreme poverty by the end of 2020. Since the Yunnan region also announced two days ago that they had verified the elimination of absolute poverty in their last 9 counties, there are only 33 impoverished counties left: 9 in Guizhou Province, 8 in Gansu Province, 8 in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, 7 in Sichuan Province, and 1 in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

