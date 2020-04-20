COVID-19 reconciling TCM, Western medicine

re posted from XINHUANET

Source: Xinhua| 2020-04-19 18:48:32|Editor: huaxia

Chinese doctors suggested an open exchange of knowledge and ideas between traditional Chinese medicine and Western medicine could be beneficial as no certain remedies have been found to cure the disease.

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) — The use of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and Western medicine side by side has been under spotlight during China’s battle against COVID-19.

Chinese doctors suggested an open exchange of knowledge and ideas between TCM and Western medicine could be beneficial as no certain remedies have been found to cure the disease.

“I never thought TCM needed to show its wisdom by making an exclusive claim to cure COVID-19,” said Liu Qingquan, president of Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine and head of the first temporary hospital fully supported by TCM doctors and medical workers in Wuhan.

continue reading Here: Source:

http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2020-04/19/c_138990325.htm