China is helping the rice agriculture sector in Burundi which is a country that sorely needs help as it is under US sanctions. China is also helping Burundians with all manner of projects including a voluntary sight service by Chinese eye doctors who are curing and treating thousands of Burundians with eye problems.

Source: CGTN

China in Africa: Chinese aided agricultural transformation

26 June 2021

Burundi is heavily reliant on agriculture, with rice farming playing a big role in the quest for food sufficiency and economic empowerment. Now, a Chinese team is helping farmers in the country boost their yields, ultimately lifting their economic status and food sufficiency.

