Central Africans vote in elections marred by violence

People in the Central African Republic (CAR) have gone to the polls to cast their ballots in presidential and legislative elections overshadowed by the escalation of fighting between rebels and government forces.

Polls opened across the troubled African country early Sunday, with voters choosing a new president and parliament amid fears of rising violence as the government tries to hinder rebels’ advance on the capital, Bangui.

Armed groups hostile to President Faustin Archange Touadera, who is seeking a second term, have stepped up attacks since the constitutional court rejected earlier in the month several candidacies, including the incumbent’s main rival, former president Francois Bozize.

