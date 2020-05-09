this is not just applicable to Australia, but most of the world, it is an exceptionally interesting broadcast. Where did the Free Trade system come from? The same entity who ran African slavery and the opium wars. Their speciality is killing off human creativity . They want a limit to growth when it is quite possible to have a world of infinite abundance!

Source: Australian Citizens Party

8 May 2020 – The Citizens Report – Australia Its’ Own Worst Enemy / Commonwealth Development Bank

Published on 8 May 2020

1. Australia must stop being its own worst enemy

2. Remember the Commonwealth Development Bank Presented by Robert Barwick and Craig Isherwood Mobilise your MPs and Senators to convert the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) into an emeregency national investment bank:

DETAILS: https://citizensparty.org.au/campaigns Sign the Petition: “For national survival, Australia needs a national bank—now!”

https://citizensparty.org.au/national…

