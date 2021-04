George Mbae is a Kenyan farmer who has found a market for his produce because it has great health benefits and is unusual. He grows Bitter Melon and Plantain on a companion style (permaculture) farm. Both fruits are rich in potassium and Bitter Melon is beneficial for high-blood pressure and diabetes. Inspirational!

Source: Utmost Precision

How I make money from growing one of the most bitter fruits & the yummy Plantain banana.

23 April 2021

Like this: Like Loading...