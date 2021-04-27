Electricity consumption is going up. In the last 25 years approximately, world electricity consumption has doubled. Africa does not need less electricity it needs vastly increased amounts for poverty to be alleviated ! Electricity consumption corresponds with living standards. Electricity is the power for development.

Dr Kemm explains that there are and always will be, according to the laws of physics, limits to solar and wind energy. Consider how much technological advance there has been in wind and solar compared to the strides that have been made ( but not reported by the press) in nuclear technology!

Why Nuclear? A discussion with South African nuclear scientist Kelvin Kemm

12 March 2021

South African nuclear scientist Kelvin Kemm, PhD sits down with The LaRouche Organization to discuss the energy infrastructure needed to eliminate poverty and power mankind into a future of science and development. When it comes to powering the future, the windmills of the Green New Deal just don’t cut it — unless you’re talking about a bird…

