excellent summation of the causes of the war in Ethiopia and what is needed for the future from Prof. Mammo Muchie

“We need to end this ethnic colonial apartheid system in Africa”

Source: SABC

Withdrawal of Tigray forces from neighbouring regions in Ethiopia’s north: Prof. Mammo Muchie

21 Dec 2021

Tigray forces have begun withdrawing from neighbouring regions in Ethiopia’s north. This is according to Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front leader, spokesperson. The withdrawal is seen as a step towards a possible ceasefire in the 13-month-old war between the Tigrayan forces and the Ethiopian government. For more, we are now joined via Zoom by Professor Mammo Muchie a Pan-African Scholar at the Tshwane University of Technology.

