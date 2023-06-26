always excellent to hear from William Engdahl, one of the greatest analysts

Source: Post Globilization Initiative

William Engdahl on CIA, Arab world, Arab spring, religious fanaticism

11 July 2013

William Engdahl during his visit in Moscow within the Initiative Postglobalization delivered a lecture devoted to shale revolution, Arab spring and Eurasia. At this part famous expert is speaking about CIA, Arab spring and the truth of interest of the USA at the Middle East. Frederick William Engdahl An American German freelance journalist, historian and economic researcher His first book was called A Century of War: Anglo-American Oil Politics and the New World Order, and discusses the alleged roles of Zbigniew Brzezinski and George Ball and of the USA in the 1979 overthrow of the Shah of Iran, which was meant to manipulate oil prices and to stop Soviet expansion. Engdahl claims that Brzezinski and Ball used the Islamic Balkanization model proposed by Bernard Lewis. In 2007, he completed Seeds of Destruction: The Hidden Agenda of Genetic Manipulation. Engdahl is also a frequent contributor to the website of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

