"INTEGRATED PEOPLE. The word "integrated" is from the Latin expression "in tangere" meaning WHOLE."

WHAT is Sovereignty and HOW to Achieve it? WHO is Sovereign and Why? [Dr Quan Le RTF Lecture]

31 October 2023

Dr. Quan Le’s description for his lecture follows below along with the zoom link to access the live event for paid subscribers: There will be a focus on the ideas created & some events having occurred during the Zhou dynasty (1046 to 256 BCE), the Han dynasty (206 BCE to 220 CE), the Tang dynasty (618-907), the Song dynasty (960-1279), the Ming dynasty (1368-1644) and ending with a famous line by Deng Xiaoping (1904-1997) synthesizing all those ideas with simple words. And what is even more vital : ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS. I want to add a word about the people having their 3 layers of existential energies : INTEGRATED PEOPLE. The word “integrated” is from the Latin expression “in tangere” meaning WHOLE. Speaker Bio: Dr. Le is a practicing psychiatrist and geopolitical analyst with a focus on Asian history, culture and world religions. He is an Advisor to the Rising Tide Foundation and his previous Rising Tide Foundation lectures can be found here.

