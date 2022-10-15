highly informative upload from the CEC. Subjests covered: Julian Assange – John Bolton`s repulsive reply to the wife of Assange. The Ukraine Hit List which includes Helga Zepp-LaRouche of the Schiller Institute and other voices for peace. Corruption exposed in the Australian banking system. The real situation in Ukraine and the banning of political parties.

Source: Australian Citizens Party

CITIZENS REPORT 6/10/2022 – Bankers star in Tale of Two Reports / What are we defending in Ukraine?

8 October 2022

