Western media part of political establishment, far from independent: American Analyst Lawrence Freeman

Western media outlets are part of the political establishment and not independent.

Most Western media organizations, including the large and more prominent ones, are part of the Western political establishment and far from objective and independent, according to a commentator.

Lawrence Freeman, an African affairs analyst, made the remarks on Press TV’s weekly Africa Today program on Monday.

“First thing you have to realize is that the majority of the Western media outlets including the very largest ones are part of the political or geopolitical establishment. They’re not independent journalists seeking truth,” Freeman said.

Western media outlets are among Africa’s greatest enemies, with consistently biased coverage of the continent aimed at cementing stereotypes that African countries suffer from a leadership crisis and are incapable of producing capable leaders.

The corporate Western media, which happens to be tied to the Western military-industrial complex, has often been blasted for meddling in Africa’s internal affairs to the extent of inciting violence and fomenting civil wars.

The core objective of projecting Africa as a “dark continent” has been to show that it requires Western enlightenment in the garb of modern-day enslavement and neo-colonialism.

According to Freeman, Western media have an “agenda” and coordinate or at least work together with “political and financial oligarchies”.

He slammed Western media outlets as “not objective” who are not searching and reporting honestly and do not try to find the truth.