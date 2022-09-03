We travel to Harare with returning Zimbabweans

re posted from GROUND UP

Another passenger said sarcastically, “Thank you South Africa for having given me the opportunity to see the ocean and ships. I am from a landlocked country. I will not return because the ANC government has turned xenophobic. They have lost the confidence of the people because of their corruption and are now blaming foreigners for their failures.”

With the expiry of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP), almost all holders of the permit, about 180,000 Zimbabweans residing in South Africa, will find themselves undocumented as of 1 January 2023. They have a stark choice: return to a broken country or continue to live illegally in South Africa.

GroundUp wanted to know how people are dealing with this situation. So we joined Zimbabweans on a bus from Gqeberha to Zimbabwe, passing through East London, Bloemfontein, Johannesburg and Pretoria, last week.

continue reading HERE: Source:

https://www.groundup.org.za/article/unhappy-return-to-zimbabwe/