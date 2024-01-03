We Thank the ANC Government of South Africa for Filing the Case for Genocide by Israel at the World Court

Professor Francis Boyle, Professor of International Law, has long been critical of the U.S. interventionist foreign policy, especially NATO `s humanitarian intervention, R2P (Responsibility to Protect). He is the author of numerous books including `Destroying Libya and World Order: The Three-Decade U.S. Campaign to Terminate the Qaddafi Revolution ` Prof. Boyle was the first lawyer to win a case under the Genocide Convention from the International Court of Justice which was for the Republic of Bosnia Herzegovina against Yugoslavia.

The International Court of Justice also known as the World Court was set up in 1921. It is the predecessor of the ICC, International Criminal Court which was set up in 2000. The ICC is a phony kangaroo court that has a track record of prosecuting victims not perpetrators.

“Based on my careful review of all the documents so far submitted by the Republic of South Africa I believe South Africa will win an order against Israel to cease and desist from committing all acts of genocide against the Palestinians and then we will have an official determination by the International Court of Justice itself, the highest legal authority in the United Nations system that genocide is going on and under Article 1 of the Genocide Convention all contracting parties 153 states, will then be obliged “to prevent” genocide by Israel against the Palestinians

…….the Biden administration will stand condemned under Article 3, Paragraph E of the Genocide Convention that criminalizes complicity in genocide…..

my sources tell me the Hearing will be 11-12 January……

we can expect an Order within a week…….

the Biden administration, Biden, Blinken and Austin, will stand in violation………..

I regret to report that the International Criminal Court (ICC set up in 2000) has not done one darn thing to help the Palestinians since 2009. The International Criminal Court has all the blood of the Palestinian people on its hands since 2009…..

the ICC basically operates at the behest of its founders and funders and masters which is the US, the NATO states, the European states etc. Until their expedited indictment of President Putin as US/Nato `lawfare` against Russia the ICC had not indicted one American, one Brit , one European, one citizen or one Israeli or one white person.”

South Africa Files Case Against Israel at International Court of Justice over “Genocidal” Gaza War

South Africa has filed a case at the main judicial body for the United Nations, the International Court of Justice in The Hague, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. “I believe South Africa will win an order against Israel to cease and desist from committing all acts of genocide against the Palestinians,” says Francis Boyle, an international human rights lawyer who won two requests at the ICJ under the Genocide Convention of 1948 for provisional protection on behalf of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina against Yugoslavia. Boyle says Israel has a history of listening to the United States’ orders to stop its assaults on the Occupied Palestinian Territories. “We here in the United States of America have the power to stop this.”

