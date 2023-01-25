an example of the shockingly blatant falsification of climate data to fit the global warming theory
Source: Hügo Krüger
“We have to get rid of the Medieval Warm Period!”
12 December 2022
Dr David Deming’s statement to the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment & Public Works on December 6, 2006. In 1995 a leading scientist emailed him saying “We have to get rid of the Medieval Warm Period”.
