Wazalendo/Mai Mai are the Heros and Heroines of Congo

The civilian militia are called the Wazalendo which means `patriots` in Swahili. They come under the banner of the Mai Mai who formed in 2007 to protect Congolese civilians from Rwandan and Ugandan terrorism, they formed in the absence of any effective protection from the UN peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO, and in the absence of any effective protection from FARDC , Congolese armed forces, where FARDC contingents are under the military command of Rwandan Tutsi generals who have infiltrated the Congolese military and have done so since President Laurent Kabila and his successor, Joseph Kabila, was installed by the British/US/Israeli backed dictatorship of Paul Kagame.

