Residents of the areas around Durban affected by the floods on government`s complete failure to deliver emergency services of drinking water. It is 8 days now many have had neither water or electricity. As one resident points out the government has no emergency disaster plan and has been severely neglecting municiple services such as drainage. Eskom still plan to go ahead with the regular loadshedding!

Source: eNCA

KZN Floods | Water and electricity crisis in KZN

18 April 2022

