Washington`s War on the Horn of Africa: Eritrea and Ethiopia

an exceptionally frank interview from RT with Eritrea’s UN Ambassador, Sophia Tesfamariam

Source:Going Underground on RT

Ethiopia🇪🇹 Conflict: Eritrea’s🇪🇷 UN Ambassador SLAMS US, Western Allies For Supporting TPLF

8 Nov 2021

We speak to Eritrea’s UN Ambassador Sophia Tesfamariam. She heavily criticises Western media for their coverage of the war between the Ethiopian Government led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and US and Western support for the TPLF. She also discusses allegations of abuses by Eritrean and Ethiopian soldiers, the peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea that they TPLF has opposed, the prospect of another Libya-style US-led NATO intervention against Ethiopia and much more.

