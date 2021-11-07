Source: BreakThrough News

Debunking the Media Lies Fueling War in Ethiopia, w/ Journalist Hermela Aregawi

4 Nov 2021

November 4 is the one year anniversary of the TPLF attacks on the Ethiopian government’s Northern Command base, kicking off a brutal war. The TPLF is now advancing towards Addis Ababa, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency. The U.S. government has continued to condemn Ethiopia for fighting back against the TPLF insurgency, leading many Ethiopians to believe that Washington is supporting a violent coup in their country. Hermela Aregawi is an Ethiopian-American journalist of Tigrayan descent who has been relentlessly attacked and smeared for calling out biased media reporting on the conflict. She joined Rania Khalek to discuss this and more. Follow Hermela’s work on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/hermelaA…

Like this: Like Loading...