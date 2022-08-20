a chance to listen to the real stuff, not the fake anti-Russia/China propaganda from the msm. Matt Ehret is superbly well informed and Vanessa Beeley is the super courageous journalist who single-handedly destroyed the msm`s lying narrative on Syria, the White Helmets and the real Syrian Civil Defence

Source: Canadian Patriot

Vanessa Beeley and I Talk About Russia and China’s Strategic Alliance

17 August 2022

any are still confused about the nature of the multipolar alliance led by Russia and China. Is it a controlled opposition giving the abused nations of the world false hope or is it a genuine resistance of nations and civilizational forces that don’t wish to play along with a dystopic transhumanist agenda? In this interview, Vanessa Beeley and Matt Ehret discuss the two hypotheses and delve deeply into the practical projects and systems coming to life both in Africa and beyond through the concerted efforts of the Eurasian nations.

