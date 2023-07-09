Ethiopia really is paving the path to future Africa in so many ways! Engineer Hilina Belachew – CEO, of Ethiopia Railways Corporation speaks about the Ethiopian railway modernization plan

Source: Railways Africa Magazine

Unveiling the Future of Ethiopia’s Railways

16 June 2023

For this Coffee with the Editor, we sit down with Engineer Hilina Belachew – CEO, of Ethiopia Railways Corporation. In this in-depth interview, we discuss the transformative role of the rail network in Ethiopia, its current projects, and future expansion plans. We explore exciting development corridors and dive into the Corporation’s visionary plans for increased independence in railway production.

