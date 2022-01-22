UK : Nigel Farage reacts to ONS figures on how many people have died purely of Covid

This is a new news channel in the UK. It is a welcome breath of fresh air for the millions of independent minded British people.

Source: GBNews

Nigel Farage reacts to ONS figures on how many people have died purely of Covid

19 Jan 2022

‘We’ve seen again and again, estimates of how bad this crisis could be that are nearly always massively over-exaggerated, but this has really made me sit up and think.’ Nigel Farage reacts to the amount of people who have died purely of Covid since the start of the pandemic.

