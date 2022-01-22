Ethiopia has hit out at the WHO Chief for his statement supporting the Tigrayan rebel forces

Ethiopia has slammed Tedros Gebreyesus head of the WHO, for using his position to spread misinformation about the conflict in Ethiopia. His comments are fuelling Washington`s efforts to destabilize Ethiopia and create regime change. Is he a man of integrity or not?

15 Jan 2022

Ethiopia has hit out at the World Health Organization Chief for his statement supporting the Tigrayan rebel forces. The Ethiopian government said it will not support his re-election.

