Bravo! Niger

Source: 2nacheki

Thousands Rally in Niger Calling for US Troops to Immediately Leave Niger

18 April 2024

Thousands of protesters marched in Nigerien Niamey on Saturday to demand the departure of US troops from the country as well as to express their support for the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland (CNSP) authorities. Footage shows demonstrators chanting, and marching with Nigerien, Malian, and Russian flags, as well as listening to activists addressing the rally. Military officers were also seen participating in the event.



