SUPERB INTERVIEW WITH AN AMERICAN VOICE OF REASON, Colonel Douglas Macgregor

Source: AllesAfrikaans

The war in Ukraine can be stopped today.

29 October 2022

It is possible to put an end to the Russia/Ukraine conflict today. To do so will take vision, courage, humility and the recognition that there is always two sides to a story. See my recent interview with Professor Jeffrey Sachs about the background to this conflict (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1oV2… ) and listen to my discussion with Colonel Douglas Macgregor about the Ukraine/Russia conflict here.

Colonel Douglas Macgregor is a decorated combat veteran, the former advisor to the Secretary of Defense in the Trump administration, and the author of five books. When John Bolton was removed from the White House in 2019, Macgregor was one of five finalists under consideration for selection as President Trump’s National Security Advisor.

On November 11, 2020, a Pentagon spokesperson announced that Macgregor had been hired to serve as senior advisor to the new Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller,[24][25][26][27] a post he held until Trump left office in January 2021

