Msingi Afrika are back to bring us more beauty, optimism, intellect and everything that is driving the new paradigm!

Source: Msingi Afrika TV

The Voices of Truth: A Candid Conversation About Afrika

28 August 2022

In the changing global landscape where nations are gradually corralling their citizens into tighter and more restricted socio-economic and political spaces – and very deliberately at that, Tet Kofi asks the all important question: “Can Africa project its voice on the world stage or will she become an order taker following the determinations of governments and citizens in Europe, America, and the global North?” This is the mental task that Afrika must take on in order to chart a safe course in the global arena in the coming days. But what does this mean on the ground? What does it look like and what does it require of us? This is the challenge the panel he assembled took on in this very interesting conversation which we invite you to look in on and share your feedback with us and Tet Kofi. His channel link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF60…

Visit our website: www.msingiafrika.tv To make a donation to Msingi Afrika Tv, please follow the link: https://secure.changa.co.ke/myweb/sha…

Follow us on social media: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/msingiafrika… Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/MsingiAfrikaMag/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/msingiafrik…

To contact us via Telegram, please use +254738489470 or email us at info@msingiafrikamagazine.com

Like this: Like Loading...