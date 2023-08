Source: Canadian Patriot Press

The Spirit of Kennedy’s Africa Plan Revived with Russia-Africa Summit (KPFK Radio)

2 August 2023

If you are not aware that the USA’s once moral tradition of supporting poor nations and promoting industrial development for all is being revived by the Russia-China alliance today, then this interview with Matt Ehret on KPFK 90.7FM’s Spotlight on Africa with Assumpta Oturo is for you

Like this: Like Loading...