Hussein Askary from the international Schiller Institute on the Nord Stream sabotage, excellent analysis and points made about the warmongers in Washington not being the real voices of America and Europe, ie those of us who want peace

Source: CGTN

The Point Special: U.S. behind Nord Stream sabotage

22 February 2023

Who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline? Seymour Hersh, a Pulitzer-prize-winning American journalist, reported that the Biden administration was responsible. What exactly did he reveal? Why has mainstream Western media been quiet about it?

Guests: Hussein Askary Strategic analyst, Schiller Institute

Josef Mahoney Professor, East China Normal University

