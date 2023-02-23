Hussein Askary from the international Schiller Institute on the Nord Stream sabotage, excellent analysis and points made about the warmongers in Washington not being the real voices of America and Europe, ie those of us who want peace
Source: CGTN
The Point Special: U.S. behind Nord Stream sabotage
22 February 2023
Who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline? Seymour Hersh, a Pulitzer-prize-winning American journalist, reported that the Biden administration was responsible. What exactly did he reveal? Why has mainstream Western media been quiet about it?
Guests: Hussein Askary Strategic analyst, Schiller Institute
Josef Mahoney Professor, East China Normal University