very very important interview for a better understanding

Source: Bret Weinstein

The Israel Attacks: Beyond the Obvious with Efrat Fenigson

11 October 2023

Efrat Fenigson is an independent Journalist, Podcaster, Israeli Citizen & Covid dissident. In the wake of the October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel, she has provided insight into the situation from inside Israel on X (Twitter). Bret and Efrat discuss the current state of affairs and the situation unfolding as we speak. Due to the timely nature of this episode, it is important to note that this was filmed at 8PM Israel time on October 10, 2023, and released several hours later. It is also of note that at the end of this recording, Efrat hears the sounds of rockets going off nearby. However there was also construction noise near Bret during the entire duration of the episode, not to be confused with sounds of war. Note: Hamas was founded in 1987, not 1967 as was inadvertently stated.

