progress report from the Turkish construction company contracted to build the ELECTRIC high speed railway from Dar es Salaam to the Great Lakes. In this video you can see construction of high voltage sub-stations, the near completion of Dodoma passenger train station and the incredible scenery, including baobabs, of central Tanzania

Source: Yapi Merkezi Tanzania

MDM September 2022 Progress Video Standard Gauge Railway Line From Morogoro to Makutupora

11 October 2022

