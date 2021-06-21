Suluhicho ya itaji ya umeme katika bara la Afrika : The solution to electricity need in Africa

Interview with Dr Kelvin Kemm, South African nuclear physicist, with Swahili translation.

Source: The New African Paradigm

18 June 2021

Dr Kemm explains that Africa needs African solutions for the production of energy on the continent.As he points out nuclear is the cheapest ,cleanest and most reliable source of electricity.It is is far better suited to the expansive size of most countries in Africa, than any of the alternatives.

He also explains about the Gas-Cooled Small Modular Reactor which is a South African invention! It is nuclear technology designed for arid conditions, designed by Africans for Africa.

