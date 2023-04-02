Strategic Importance of Africa For The World: Lawrence Freeman

re posted from AFRICA AND THE WORLD

Interview With Lawrence Freeman: Strategic Importance of Africa For The World

March 10, 2023

In this interview, I explain the strategic importance of the African continent for the global economy in this century. I advocate for a complete reversal of U.S. policy or Africa. It is past time for the U.S. to stop complaining about China and correct our own foreign-economic policy toward the nations of Africa. What African nations need most is: long term, low interest loans for the financing of vital infrastructure projects. China and other nations are contributing to this type of development; the U.S. is not.

