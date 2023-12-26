South Africa says citizens fighting for Israel to face prosecution, citizenship revocation

South African President and president of the African National Congress Cyril Ramaphosa (4th L), Moulana Ebrahim Bham (3rd L) and Moulana Abudul Khaliq Allie (5th L), both members of the United Ulama Council of South Africa, attend at the joint press conference with UUCSA and the South African Friends of Palestine at Chief Albert Luthuli House in Johannesburg, South Africa on December 18, 2023. (Photo by AFP)

The South African government has warned its citizens who are fighting for Israel in the besieged Gaza Strip could face prosecution at home, as President Cyril Ramaphosa once again denounced the Israeli aggression as “genocide.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pretoria said it was “gravely concerned” by reports that some South African nationals had joined the Israeli military to fight in Gaza or are considering doing so.

“Such action can potentially contribute to the violation of international law and the commission of further international crimes, thus making them liable for prosecution in South Africa,” the ministry said.

