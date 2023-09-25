‘South Africa doesn’t need more power stations to end load shedding’

Why does Treasury not extend the necessary credit to Eskom?

“We have also heard of there being an interest in some political circles of keeping the status quo going, the idea of Eskom not working well ironically works for some people” [the oligarchs running the green ponzi scheme ]

‘SA doesn’t need more power stations to end load shedding’

Sep 25, 2023

Stage 3 load shedding was implemented at 8PM last night and will remain in place until further notice. Eskom says this is due to three breakdowns and the fact that it’s been unable to replenish its pumped storage dam levels sufficiently for the week ahead. Power cuts were meant to be suspended until Tuesday due to improved performance and lower demand.

Civil Nuclear engineer from Truth and Energy, Hügo Krüger says South Africa doesn’t need more power stations to end loadshedding. He speaks to Newzroom Afrika anchor, Ayanda Nyathi.

