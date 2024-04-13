SNCC Transforming Railway Transportation in the DRC

Victor Kaluila Muzembe, Director of Planning for the Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer du Congo (SNCC) .Overview of SNCC’s 3,641 km rail network and its strategic importance – Insights into the open access agreements with private operators – The impact of new investments on the DRC’s rail infrastructure – Future projects and their potential to transform the DRC’s economic landscape

Source: Railways Africa Magazine

10 April 2024

In this Coffee with the Editor, with Ir. Victor Kaluila Muzembe, Director of Planning for the Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer du Congo (SNCC), we find out more about the strategic expansion and railway modernisation efforts amidst the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s mining boom.

We discuss how SNCC is opening its extensive railway network to private operators, securing significant private investments, and enhancing the economic landscape of the DRC. From increasing cargo capacity to connecting major urban centres like Kinshasa with vital mining regions.

Featured Points: – Overview of SNCC's 3,641 km rail network and its strategic importance – Insights into the open access agreements with private operators – The impact of new investments on the DRC's rail infrastructure – Future projects and their potential to transform the DRC's economic landscape This Coffee with the Editor was filmed during the recent Land-Linked Zambia 2024 event held in Zambia, between the 4th & 5th of April.

